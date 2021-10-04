Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
We're working to get back — WhatsApp
Vanguard News
- We're working to get back — WhatsApp
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
#WhatsApp is finally back.
News Wire NGR:
WhatsApp confirms outage, says working to get things back to normal
Pulse Nigeria:
WhatsApp working from your end?
Infotrust News:
We’re Working To Get Back — WhatsApp
Legit 9ja:
Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook all experiencing global outages
More Picks
1
Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test -
The Info NG,
12 hours ago
2
OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
4
We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state -
Legit,
9 hours ago
6
Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
Nigeria Records 74 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
19 hours ago
10
Doctors Suspend Two-Month Old Strike, Begin Work Tuesday -
Independent,
21 hours ago
