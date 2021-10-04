Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We're working to get back — WhatsApp
News photo Vanguard News  - We're working to get back — WhatsApp

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
#WhatsApp is finally back.
WhatsApp confirms outage, says working to get things back to normal News Wire NGR:
WhatsApp confirms outage, says working to get things back to normal
WhatsApp working from your end? Pulse Nigeria:
WhatsApp working from your end?
We’re Working To Get Back — WhatsApp Infotrust News:
We’re Working To Get Back — WhatsApp
Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook all experiencing global outages Legit 9ja:
Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook all experiencing global outages


   More Picks
1 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 12 hours ago
2 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state - Legit, 9 hours ago
6 Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Nigeria Records 74 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Doctors Suspend Two-Month Old Strike, Begin Work Tuesday - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info