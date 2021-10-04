Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


South-South govs to establish regional security outfit, declare support for states collection of VAT
Ripples Nigeria  - South-South Governors on Monday agreed to establish a regional security outfit to check crimes in the various states. They also declared their support for the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) by states.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

South-South governors launch own regional security outfit Peoples Gazette:
South-South governors launch own regional security outfit
South-South States Join Rivers, Lagos VAT Fight, Set Up Security Outfit | TV Independent Independent:
South-South States Join Rivers, Lagos VAT Fight, Set Up Security Outfit | TV Independent
South-South States Agree To Join VAT Suit, Establish Security Outfit News Break:
South-South States Agree To Join VAT Suit, Establish Security Outfit
VAT: South-South Governors agree to join suit, establish regional security body Online Nigeria:
VAT: South-South Governors agree to join suit, establish regional security body
South-South governors launch regional security outfit — First Reports First Reports:
South-South governors launch regional security outfit — First Reports


   More Picks
1 BBNaija cost us N4.3bn – Organisers - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Army lunches 'Exercise Golden Dawn' in Anambra State to curb insecurity - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) - Nigerian Eye, 19 hours ago
5 Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
6 Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Court dismisses Sen. Ndume’s plea, seeking order to discharge him as Maina’s surety - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Former Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri confirmed as new Watford boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Stop Your Threats And Gang-up Over Who To Succeed Buhari—Former Kano Governor, Shekarau To Southern Governors - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
10 Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info