Nigerian stock market starts October on positive trend, with N15bn gain iBrand TV - Trading in the Nigerian stock market resumed on Monday bullish with a gain of 0.05 per cent on investors’ interest in Eterna and 22 others. Precisely, the benchmark index rose by 21.88 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 40,243.05 from 40,221.17 ...



News Credibility Score: 99%