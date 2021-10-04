Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'Make your kids, parents understand how disgusting it is to hate skin colour' - Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen pleads in fight against racism
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Super Eagles of Nigeria and Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen has advised fans to teach their parents and children to have respect for all and avoid racial discrimination.The Edo born striker, as well as Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly and Andre- ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

