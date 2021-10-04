Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Why Man United will not win Premier League title - Rio Ferdinand
News photo Daily Post  - Former Premier League star, Rio Ferdinand has identified one major reason Manchester United will not win the Premier League title again this season.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: Why Man United will not win Premier League title – Rio Ferdinand Daily Times:
EPL: Why Man United will not win Premier League title – Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand Changes Man City Premier League Title Prediction Independent:
Rio Ferdinand Changes Man City Premier League Title Prediction
Why Man United will not win EPL title - Ferdinand The News Guru:
Why Man United will not win EPL title - Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand snubs Ronaldo as he names best player in Premier League Edujandon:
Rio Ferdinand snubs Ronaldo as he names best player in Premier League


   More Picks
1 Mark Zuckerberg loses $6 Billion after Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram outage which lasted for 6 hours - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 BBNaija cost us N4.3bn – Organisers - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 Nigerian stock market starts October on positive trend, with N15bn gain - iBrand TV, 19 hours ago
4 South-South Governors Meet To Launch Regional Security Outfit, Governor Ayade Absent - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 Alleged N69bn debt: Court fixes Jan. 24 for AMCON’s suit against Jimoh Ibrahim - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) - Nigerian Eye, 22 hours ago
7 Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
8 Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 “Operation Still Water” will address insecurity during Yuletide – GOC - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 September pro-max: Man accuses James Brown of allegedly stealing cash in Cubana days after mocking his colleague, Bobrisky|Video - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info