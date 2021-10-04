Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mark Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion In 5 Hours Global Outage Of Facebook, Instagram And WhatsApp
The Trent  - Mark Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion In 5 Hours Global Outage Of Facebook, Instagram And WhatsApp

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook gradually returning. Pulse Nigeria:
WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook gradually returning.
Global Downtime As WhatsApp - Facebook And Instagram Goes Down The Genius Media:
Global Downtime As WhatsApp - Facebook And Instagram Goes Down
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram face worldwide outage 1st for Credible News:
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram face worldwide outage
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Shutdown Worldwide Monte Oz Live:
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Shutdown Worldwide


   More Picks
1 ICYMI: The numbers as Whitemoney emerges BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
2 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
3 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator, recover gun - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
6 Criminals in trouble as Nigerian Army launches special exercise in southeast state - Legit, 8 hours ago
7 We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info