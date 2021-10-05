Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why I Beheaded My Husband - 27-Year-Old Wife Speaks
Infotrust News  - A 27-year-old woman, Rachel Tetteh has allegedly beheaded her husband in Eastern Region, Ghana.  The incident happened at Tei Glover, a farming Community near Akyem Bosuso in the Fanteakwa South District on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Nigeria @ 61: Many rivers still to cross - The Sun, 21 mins ago
2 Opera Mini launches new feature connecting friends . Hits 2.4 million activations - Tech Economy, 24 mins ago
3 Troops foil ISWAP attempted attack on surrendered terrorists –Army – The Sun Nigeria - The Sun, 25 mins ago
4 Deal ruthlessly with criminals in Lagos, Ogun, GOC tasks soldiers - The Sun, 27 mins ago
5 Payments To Receive COVID-19 Vaccines And The Impact On Vaccine Distrust - Leadership, 33 mins ago
6 Malnutrition: What Government Must Do To Avert The Trend - Leadership, 33 mins ago
7 Airtel introduces ‘Family Plan’ to excite customers - Nigerian Tribune, 35 mins ago
8 Police rescue 9 kidnap victims in Edo – The Sun Nigeria - The Sun, 38 mins ago
9 OML 29: Again, Aiteo drags Shell to court, demands $2.5bn – The Sun Nigeria - The Sun, 39 mins ago
10 Do you often visit sacred sites? See how to get featured by the United Nations - Tech Economy, 39 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info