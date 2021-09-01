Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Social Media Outage Causes Global Shocks
Leadership  - Social Media Outage Causes Global Shocks

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
2 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Tacha, Kiddwaya advise Whitemoney, Season 6 housemates - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) - Nigerian Eye, 12 hours ago
7 Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 ‘No excitement, very predictable – Relationship expert, Blessing CEO slams organizers of BBNAIJA - Page One, 20 hours ago
10 Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info