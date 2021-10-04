News at a Glance

Seplat Energy commissions project for power supply to Oben Cottage Hospital 247 U Reports - Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian and London stock exchanges, has commissioned the project for power supply to Oben Cottage Hospital from its Oben gas facility at Oben Orhionmwon Local ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



