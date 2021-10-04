Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Seplat Energy commissions project for power supply to Oben Cottage Hospital
247 U Reports  - Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian and London stock exchanges, has commissioned the project for power supply to Oben Cottage Hospital from its Oben gas facility at Oben Orhionmwon Local ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 OAP Matilda Duncan asks for prayers as she reveals battle with Peritonitis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Tacha, Kiddwaya advise Whitemoney, Season 6 housemates - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 Terrorism in Nigeria: Bishop Kukah dares Buhari to name Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) - Nigerian Eye, 12 hours ago
5 Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 We were never one country – Saraki explains why Nigeria will remain work in progress - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Gender equality: Men and women are never the same - Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 ‘No excitement, very predictable, be like script’ – Relationship expert, Blessing CEO tackles BBN organizers - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
9 Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Nigeria Records 74 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info