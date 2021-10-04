Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu demands review of revenue sharing formula, seeks special status for Lagos The Cable:
Facebook Owner, Zuckerberg Loses $7billion In Hours As Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Remain Down Sahara Reporters:
I cross a personally joyful milestone, let life begin: Rapper MI Abaga celebrates 40th birthday Legit:
IPOB declares one month sit-at-home if Namdi Kanu isn Linda Ikeji Blog:
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after record seven-hour outage The Punch:
Students, residents scamper for safety as unknown gunmen fire shots in Owerri [VIDEO] Daily Post:
NGX vows to transform financial services through technology Vanguard News:
We Demolished Lawmaker’s Building This Day:
Payments To Receive COVID-19 Vaccines And The Impact On Vaccine Distrust Leadership:
The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has said it will resume work on Wednesday, 6th October. Daily Trust:
FG worries over spate of telecoms infrastructure vandalism Nigerian Tribune:
“Waking me up by 3am to settle quarrel is not Godly behavior” – Singer, Timi Dakolo tackles wife, Busola, as he wishes her a happy birthday Yaba Left Online:
How Palm Oil Sector Can Boost Nigeria’s Economy By $1bn – Adebayo Independent:
Oregun, Ogba, Magodo Affected As Ikeja Electric Customers Set To Experience Outage From Oct. 11 The Herald:
Happening Now: South-South Governors Meet In Rivers State News Wire NGR:
Alleged N69bn debt: Court fixes Jan. 24 for AMCON’s suit against Jimoh Ibrahim News Diary Online:
Popular Nigerian comedian, Cute Abiola splashes millions of Naira on his new mansion! Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
2023: If you don’t bid, you can’t win, Osinbajo tells youths — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Nigerian stock market starts October on positive trend, with N15bn gain iBrand TV:
