Pandora Papers: How Governor Bagudu amassed dirty billions and how he is hiding it
News photo Premium Times  - Mr Bagudu was helped by British firms as he worked to conceal the huge wealth he made as a key member of the Abacha plunder machine.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 BBNaija cost us N4.3bn – Organisers - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Army lunches 'Exercise Golden Dawn' in Anambra State to curb insecurity - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Nigerian stock market starts October on positive trend, with N15bn gain - iBrand TV, 17 hours ago
4 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
5 South-South Governors Meet To Launch Regional Security Outfit, Governor Ayade Absent - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 Edo assembly confirms commissioner nominees, others - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 COVID-19: NCDC reports 141 new infections - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
8 Alleged N69bn debt: Court fixes Jan. 24 for AMCON’s suit against Jimoh Ibrahim - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) - Nigerian Eye, 21 hours ago
10 Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
