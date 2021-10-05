Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Police arrest suspected killers of Kano pastor
Premium Times
- The police say seven suspects have been arrested over the crime.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Police arrest suspected killers of Kano pastor
My Celebrity & I:
Police arrest Suspected Killers of Kano Pastor
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Police arrest suspected killers of Kano pastor
Tunde Ednut:
Police arrest suspected killers of Kano pastor
Within Nigeria:
Police arrest suspected killers of Kano pastor
Tori News:
7 Suspected Killers Of Kano Pastor Arrested
More Picks
1
Mark Zuckerberg loses $6 Billion after Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram outage which lasted for 6 hours -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
FirstBank hosts FinTech Summit 5.0, highlights the impact of open banking on financial inclusion -
National Accord,
11 hours ago
3
September pro-max: Man accuses James Brown of allegedly stealing cash in Cubana days after mocking his colleague, Bobrisky|Video -
Kemi Filani Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage -
This Day,
16 hours ago
5
Nigeria serviced debt with N1.47tn first half 2021 – DMO -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
6
“You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
7
NFF bans visitors to Eagles’ camp as more players arrive -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
8
180 million telephone lines linked with NIN -
The Nation,
8 hours ago
9
2023: This is not time for you to win election, don’t contest – Saraki tells Nigerian youths -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
10
Microfinance bank staff arrested for staging his 'robbery' in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...