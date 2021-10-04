Post News
Naija Dailies »
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Facebook Blames “Faulty Configuration Change” for Nearly Six-hour Outage
Innovation Village
- Facebook Blames “Faulty Configuration Change” for Nearly Six-hour Outage
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Facebook blames seven-hour outage on ‘faulty configuration change’
Inside Business Nigeria:
Facebook Blames "Faulty Configuration Change" For Nearly Six-hour Outage
Nigerian Eye:
Facebook blames seven-hour outage on ‘faulty configuration change’
Business Post Nigeria:
Facebook Blames Faulty Configuration Change for Scary Outage |
More Picks
1
Mark Zuckerberg loses $6 Billion after Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram outage which lasted for 6 hours -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
BBNaija cost us N4.3bn – Organisers -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
3
Nigerian stock market starts October on positive trend, with N15bn gain -
iBrand TV,
19 hours ago
4
South-South Governors Meet To Launch Regional Security Outfit, Governor Ayade Absent -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
5
Alleged N69bn debt: Court fixes Jan. 24 for AMCON’s suit against Jimoh Ibrahim -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
6
BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) -
Nigerian Eye,
22 hours ago
7
Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers - P.M. News -
PM News,
21 hours ago
8
Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
“Operation Still Water” will address insecurity during Yuletide – GOC -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
10
September pro-max: Man accuses James Brown of allegedly stealing cash in Cubana days after mocking his colleague, Bobrisky|Video -
Kemi Filani Blog,
14 hours ago
