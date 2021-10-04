Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage
This Day  - Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We Vanguard News:
We're working to get back — WhatsApp
The Cable:
#WhatsApp is finally back.
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Experience Outage Biz Watch Nigeria:
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Experience Outage
WhatsApp confirms outage, says working to get things back to normal News Wire NGR:
WhatsApp confirms outage, says working to get things back to normal
WhatsApp working from your end? Pulse Nigeria:
WhatsApp working from your end?
What happens if Instagram comes back on and all your accounts are gone? Tech Cabal:
What happens if Instagram comes back on and all your accounts are gone?
We’re Working To Get Back — WhatsApp Infotrust News:
We’re Working To Get Back — WhatsApp
Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook all experiencing global outages Legit 9ja:
Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook all experiencing global outages
Excitement As Instagram - Facebook And WhatsApp Bounces Back The Genius Media:
Excitement As Instagram - Facebook And WhatsApp Bounces Back


