Insecurity: Army flags off Exercise Still Water in Delta
News photo Vanguard News  - AS part of efforts aimed at tackling insecurity in the country, the Nigerian Army, yesterday, flagged off exercise ‘Still Water’, and urged the troops to carry out their duties in line with stipulated rules of engagement.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

