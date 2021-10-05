Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mark Zuckerberg loses $6 Billion after Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram outage which lasted for 6 hours
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Mark Zuckerberg loses $6 Billion after Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram outage which lasted for 6 hours

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Facebook Owner, Zuckerberg Loses $7billion In Hours As Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Remain Down Sahara Reporters:
Facebook Owner, Zuckerberg Loses $7billion In Hours As Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Remain Down
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp start to return online The Guardian:
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp start to return online
Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram crash leaves over 33m Nigerians stranded Vanguard News:
Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram crash leaves over 33m Nigerians stranded
Zuckerberg loses $7bn as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram suffers outage for hours Daily Trust:
Zuckerberg loses $7bn as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram suffers outage for hours
Billions of dollars lost as Facebook shuts out 2.9 billion subscribers The Punch:
Billions of dollars lost as Facebook shuts out 2.9 billion subscribers
Trending: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram temporarily shutdown Premium Times:
Trending: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram temporarily shutdown
Mark Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion In 5 Hours Global Outage Of Facebook, Instagram And WhatsApp The Trent:
Mark Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion In 5 Hours Global Outage Of Facebook, Instagram And WhatsApp
Buhari supporters stranded following Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp shutdown Peoples Gazette:
Buhari supporters stranded following Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp shutdown
Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed Pulse Nigeria:
Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed
Zuckerberg loses nearly $7bn to Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram outage Oyo Gist:
Zuckerberg loses nearly $7bn to Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram outage
Few Hours Of Shutdown Sees Facebook News Break:
Few Hours Of Shutdown Sees Facebook's Owner, Zuckerberg Losing $7bn –Report
Mark Zuckerberg Loses $6 Billion In Hours As Services Plunge Inside Business Nigeria:
Mark Zuckerberg Loses $6 Billion In Hours As Services Plunge
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back online News Wire NGR:
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back online
Mark Zuckerberg Loses $6 Billion Hours After WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram Crashed Kanyi Daily:
Mark Zuckerberg Loses $6 Billion Hours After WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram Crashed
Global Downtime As WhatsApp - Facebook And Instagram Goes Down The Genius Media:
Global Downtime As WhatsApp - Facebook And Instagram Goes Down
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram face worldwide outage 1st for Credible News:
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram face worldwide outage
Report: Zuckerberg loses $7bn over Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram collapse Within Nigeria:
Report: Zuckerberg loses $7bn over Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram collapse
Zuckerberg apologises to users after losing $7bn in hours as Facebook, others suffer downtime Star News:
Zuckerberg apologises to users after losing $7bn in hours as Facebook, others suffer downtime
Billions Stranded As Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Suffer Global Breakdown The New Diplomat:
Billions Stranded As Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Suffer Global Breakdown


   More Picks
1 Mark Zuckerberg loses $6 Billion after Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram outage which lasted for 6 hours - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian stock market starts October on positive trend, with N15bn gain - iBrand TV, 22 hours ago
3 “Operation Still Water” will address insecurity during Yuletide – GOC - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
4 Alleged N69bn debt: Court fixes Jan. 24 for AMCON’s suit against Jimoh Ibrahim - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
5 September pro-max: Man accuses James Brown of allegedly stealing cash in Cubana days after mocking his colleague, Bobrisky|Video - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Court dismisses Sen. Ndume’s plea, seeking order to discharge him as Maina’s surety - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
7 Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day, 12 hours ago
8 Former Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri confirmed as new Watford boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Nigeria serviced debt with N1.47tn first half 2021 – DMO - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 If I catch this man ehn: Actress Stephanie Linus gushes as husband throws her surprise birthday party - Legit, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info