Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Army vows to eliminate bandits, stages ‘Exercise Enduring Peace’
Peoples Gazette  - The Nigerian Army has vowed to eliminate bandits and other criminal elements with 'Exercise Enduring Peace' launched in Kogi.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Army begins "Exercise Enduring Peace" in Kogi, offers medical outreach Nigerian Tribune:
Army begins "Exercise Enduring Peace" in Kogi, offers medical outreach
Army stages ”Exercise Enduring Peace” , vows to rout criminals News Diary Online:
Army stages ”Exercise Enduring Peace” , vows to rout criminals
Army stages ‘Exercise Enduring Peace’ to rout criminals The Eagle Online:
Army stages ‘Exercise Enduring Peace’ to rout criminals
Army stages exercise Pulse Nigeria:
Army stages exercise 'Enduring Peace' to rid Kogi of criminals
Nigerian Army launches ”Exercise Enduring Peace” in Kogi PM News:
Nigerian Army launches ”Exercise Enduring Peace” in Kogi


   More Picks
1 BBNaija cost us N4.3bn – Organisers - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Army lunches 'Exercise Golden Dawn' in Anambra State to curb insecurity - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Nigerian stock market starts October on positive trend, with N15bn gain - iBrand TV, 17 hours ago
4 Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
5 South-South Governors Meet To Launch Regional Security Outfit, Governor Ayade Absent - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 Edo assembly confirms commissioner nominees, others - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 COVID-19: NCDC reports 141 new infections - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
8 Alleged N69bn debt: Court fixes Jan. 24 for AMCON’s suit against Jimoh Ibrahim - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) - Nigerian Eye, 21 hours ago
10 Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info