COVID-19: NCDC reports 141 new infections

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
BBNaija cost us N4.3bn – Organisers - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
Army lunches 'Exercise Golden Dawn' in Anambra State to curb insecurity - Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test - The Info NG,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) - Nigerian Eye,
19 hours ago
|
5
|
Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers - P.M. News - PM News,
18 hours ago
|
6
|
Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
7
|
Court dismisses Sen. Ndume’s plea, seeking order to discharge him as Maina’s surety - Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
Former Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri confirmed as new Watford boss - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
|
9
|
Stop Your Threats And Gang-up Over Who To Succeed Buhari—Former Kano Governor, Shekarau To Southern Governors - Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
|
10
|
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day,
6 hours ago