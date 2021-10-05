Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Respect those who made it without social media" Yomi Casual tells '21st century celebrities' after social apps went down
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - "Respect those who made it without social media" Yomi Casual tells '21st century celebrities' after social apps went down

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Facebook Outage: Respect Those Who Made It Without Social Media -Designer, Yomi Casual Celebrity designer, Yomi Casual has urged "21st century celebrities and online business owners" to pay proper respect to those who succeeded without the cushion of ... The Punch:
Facebook Outage: Respect Those Who Made It Without Social Media -Designer, Yomi Casual Celebrity designer, Yomi Casual has urged "21st century celebrities and online business owners" to pay proper respect to those who succeeded without the cushion of ...
"Respect those who made it to the top without social media" – Fashion designer, Yomi Casual Yaba Left Online:
"Respect those who made it to the top without social media" – Fashion designer, Yomi Casual
Respect Those Who Made It To The Top Without Social Media- Yomi Casual Tells New Celebrities News Break:
Respect Those Who Made It To The Top Without Social Media- Yomi Casual Tells New Celebrities
Kudos To Celebrities Who Made It Without Social Media – Yomi Casual The Will:
Kudos To Celebrities Who Made It Without Social Media – Yomi Casual
You’re nothing without the media, Yomi Casual slams modern-day celebrities The News Guru:
You’re nothing without the media, Yomi Casual slams modern-day celebrities
Respect Those Who Made It To The Top Without Social Media- Yomi Casual Tells 21st-century Celebrities iBrand TV:
Respect Those Who Made It To The Top Without Social Media- Yomi Casual Tells 21st-century Celebrities
Respect those who made it to the top without social media — Tailor YomiCasual tells 21st century celebrities Instablog 9ja:
Respect those who made it to the top without social media — Tailor YomiCasual tells 21st century celebrities
Respect those who excelled without social media, Yomi Casual tells 21st century celebrities | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Respect those who excelled without social media, Yomi Casual tells 21st century celebrities | Ladun Liadi's Blog
“Respect those who made it to the top without social media” – Fashion designer, Yomi Casual Luci Post:
“Respect those who made it to the top without social media” – Fashion designer, Yomi Casual
“Respect those who made it to the top without social media” – Fashion designer, Yomi Casual Naija Parrot:
“Respect those who made it to the top without social media” – Fashion designer, Yomi Casual
"Respect Those Who Made It Without Social Media" - Yomi Casual Says After Social Media Outage Tori News:
"Respect Those Who Made It Without Social Media" - Yomi Casual Says After Social Media Outage
Kemi Filani Blog:
'Respect those who made it to the top without social media' Yomi Casual addresses 21st-century celebrities


   More Picks
1 Osimhen, Iheanacho expected as 18 players arrive Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Central African Republic - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 NCC’s Outreach Programme, Campus Conversation, Debuts in Abuja - Naija News, 16 hours ago
3 Hunter and vigilante groups raid kidnappers' den in Kogi, arrest three, rescue 3 abducted children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 “You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
5 Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 "In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Gospel Singer, Sinach receives recognition letter from US congresswoman - Page One, 15 hours ago
8 Microfinance bank staff arrested for staging his 'robbery' in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Ex-wife Of Infamous Former Minister Fani-Kayode, Petitions Senate Over Alleged Threat To Life, Police Harassment - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
10 Olu of Warri disrobes Ayiri Emami as Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info