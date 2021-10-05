Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest teenager, 12-year-old over alleged kidnapping in Yobe
News photo Daily Post  - The Yobe State Police Command has arrested two principal suspects, aged 12 and 14, for kidnapping a three-year-old boy in Potiskum. ASP Dungus Abdulkarim,

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest minors for alleged kidnapping of 3-year-old in Yobe Premium Times:
Police arrest minors for alleged kidnapping of 3-year-old in Yobe
Police arrest 2 minors for allegedly kidnapping of 3-year-old in Yobe Pulse Nigeria:
Police arrest 2 minors for allegedly kidnapping of 3-year-old in Yobe
Police Arrest Teenager, 12-year-old Over Alleged Kidnapping In Yobe Fresh Reporters:
Police Arrest Teenager, 12-year-old Over Alleged Kidnapping In Yobe
Yobe Police Arrest Teenager, 12-year-old Over Alleged Kidnapping Tori News:
Yobe Police Arrest Teenager, 12-year-old Over Alleged Kidnapping


   More Picks
1 Nigerian stock market starts October on positive trend, with N15bn gain - iBrand TV, 21 hours ago
2 “Operation Still Water” will address insecurity during Yuletide – GOC - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
3 Alleged N69bn debt: Court fixes Jan. 24 for AMCON’s suit against Jimoh Ibrahim - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) - Nigerian Eye, 24 hours ago
5 Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
6 September pro-max: Man accuses James Brown of allegedly stealing cash in Cubana days after mocking his colleague, Bobrisky|Video - Kemi Filani Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Court dismisses Sen. Ndume’s plea, seeking order to discharge him as Maina’s surety - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 Former Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri confirmed as new Watford boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Nigeria serviced debt with N1.47tn first half 2021 – DMO - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info