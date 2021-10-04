Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Lamido reacts to PDP’s alleged plan to zone presidential ticket to south
Daily Post  - The former Governor of Jigawa State and chieftain in the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, said it is not possible for the party to zone its presidential ticket to the south in the coming 2023 election.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

