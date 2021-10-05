Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Former President Jonathan, others receive African Bar award
News photo Vanguard News  - Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been decorated with the award of the African Bar Medal of Merit by the African Bar Association (AFBA) at the ongoing 2021 AFBA Annual Conference in Niamey, Republic of Niger.

12 hours ago
