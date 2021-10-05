Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court fixes Oct. 8 to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against NIS
News photo News Diary Online  - The Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed Oct. 8 to hear the fundamental rights suit filed by former Rivers Governor, Peter Odili against the Nigeria [...]

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court Fixes October 8 To Hear Suit Filed By Ex-Rivers Gov. Peter Odili Channels Television:
Court Fixes October 8 To Hear Suit Filed By Ex-Rivers Gov. Peter Odili
Court fixes Oct. 8 to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against NIS The Guardian:
Court fixes Oct. 8 to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against NIS
Court fixes Oct. 8 for Odili’s fundamental rights suit against NIS AIT:
Court fixes Oct. 8 for Odili’s fundamental rights suit against NIS
Passport Seizure: Court Fixes Oct 8 For Hearing Of Odili’s Suit Against Immigration Independent:
Passport Seizure: Court Fixes Oct 8 For Hearing Of Odili’s Suit Against Immigration
Court fixes Oct. 8 to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against NIS National Accord:
Court fixes Oct. 8 to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against NIS
Court fixes date to hear Odili’s suit against Nigeria Immigration Service PM News:
Court fixes date to hear Odili’s suit against Nigeria Immigration Service
Ex-Governor Odili’s Fundamental Rights Suit Gets October 8 Hearing Date The Will:
Ex-Governor Odili’s Fundamental Rights Suit Gets October 8 Hearing Date
Court fixes date to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against NIS The Eagle Online:
Court fixes date to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against NIS
Court fixes Oct. 8 to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against NIS Prompt News:
Court fixes Oct. 8 to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against NIS
Court To Hear Odili’s Fundamental Rights Suit Against NIS 8 Oct Global Village Extra:
Court To Hear Odili’s Fundamental Rights Suit Against NIS 8 Oct
Court fixes Oct. 8 to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against Immigration Online Nigeria:
Court fixes Oct. 8 to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against Immigration
Court fixes Oct. 8 to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against Immigration National Daily:
Court fixes Oct. 8 to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against Immigration


   More Picks
1 Osimhen, Iheanacho expected as 18 players arrive Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Central African Republic - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 "In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 If my parents gave a f*ck about me they would have hustled - Nigerian man says as he explains why he wants to use his parents for money ritual (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Court fixes Oct. 8 to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against NIS - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
5 NCC’s Outreach Programme, Campus Conversation, Debuts in Abuja - Naija News, 18 hours ago
6 PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
7 “You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
8 Nigerian Barcelona star scores against former club Arsenal in Champions League win, posts 5-star performance - Legit, 2 hours ago
9 Gospel Singer, Sinach receives recognition letter from US congresswoman - Page One, 17 hours ago
10 Microfinance bank staff arrested for staging his 'robbery' in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info