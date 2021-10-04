Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osimhen, Iheanacho expected as 18 players arrive Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Central African Republic
Legit  - Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Central African Republic in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday, October 5 at the famous Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

