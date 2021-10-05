Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two climate experts, Italian theorist win Nobel Physics Prize
The Punch  - US-Japanese scientist Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann of Germany and Giorgio Parisi of Italy on Tuesday won the Nobel Physics Prize for climate models and the understanding of physical systems, the jury said.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nobel Physics Prize to two climate experts and Italian theorist The Guardian:
Nobel Physics Prize to two climate experts and Italian theorist
Nobel Prize 2021: Three scientists clinch awards in Physics Peoples Gazette:
Nobel Prize 2021: Three scientists clinch awards in Physics
Climate Scientist, Italian Theorist Awarded 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics Business Post Nigeria:
Climate Scientist, Italian Theorist Awarded 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics
Winners of 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics announced - P.M. News PM News:
Winners of 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics announced - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Mark Zuckerberg loses $6 Billion after Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram outage which lasted for 6 hours - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian stock market starts October on positive trend, with N15bn gain - iBrand TV, 22 hours ago
3 “Operation Still Water” will address insecurity during Yuletide – GOC - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
4 Alleged N69bn debt: Court fixes Jan. 24 for AMCON’s suit against Jimoh Ibrahim - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
5 September pro-max: Man accuses James Brown of allegedly stealing cash in Cubana days after mocking his colleague, Bobrisky|Video - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Court dismisses Sen. Ndume’s plea, seeking order to discharge him as Maina’s surety - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
7 Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day, 12 hours ago
8 Former Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri confirmed as new Watford boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Nigeria serviced debt with N1.47tn first half 2021 – DMO - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 If I catch this man ehn: Actress Stephanie Linus gushes as husband throws her surprise birthday party - Legit, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info