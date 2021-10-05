APC not set to manage Nigeria, needs dialogue with separatist ― Sen Abaribe

APC not set to manage Nigeria, needs dialogue with separatist ― Sen Abaribe



The Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has described the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a party that has not ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineAPC not set to manage Nigeria, needs dialogue with separatist ― Sen AbaribeThe Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has described the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a party that has not ...



News Credibility Score: 99%