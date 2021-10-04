Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
If my parents gave a f*ck about me they would have hustled - Nigerian man says as he explains why he wants to use his parents for money ritual (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian man has explained why he wants to use his parents for money ritual.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
I can use my parents for money rituals without feeling bad; Nigerian man says in video, gives reasons
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
If my parents gave a f*ck about me they would have hustled
Gist Reel:
If my parents have a f**k about me, they would’ve hustled - Nigerian man explains why he wants to use his parents for ritual.
Naija News:
Video: I Can Use My Parents For Money Ritual - Says Nigerian Man
Tunde Ednut:
Video: I Can Use My Parents For Money Ritual – Says Nigerian Man
Tori News:
Nigerian Man Reveals Why He Would Use His Parents For Money Rituals (Video)
More Picks
1
Nigerian stock market starts October on positive trend, with N15bn gain -
iBrand TV,
21 hours ago
2
“Operation Still Water” will address insecurity during Yuletide – GOC -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
3
Alleged N69bn debt: Court fixes Jan. 24 for AMCON’s suit against Jimoh Ibrahim -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
4
BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) -
Nigerian Eye,
24 hours ago
5
Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers - P.M. News -
PM News,
23 hours ago
6
Court dismisses Sen. Ndume’s plea, seeking order to discharge him as Maina’s surety -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
7
Former Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri confirmed as new Watford boss -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Nigeria serviced debt with N1.47tn first half 2021 – DMO -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
9
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage -
This Day,
11 hours ago
10
NFF bans visitors to Eagles’ camp as more players arrive -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
