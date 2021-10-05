Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


19-year-old boy arrested for allegedly raping minor in Jigawa
Daily Post  - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested a 19-year-old, Emma Ugwunaze, for allegedly raping a minor in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State. Spokesman of the NSCDC Jigawa State Command, SP Adamu Shehu ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NSCDC Arrests 19 Year Old Man For Allegedly Raping Minor In Jigawa State Naija Loaded:
NSCDC Arrests 19 Year Old Man For Allegedly Raping Minor In Jigawa State
19-year-old boy arrested for allegedly raping minor in Jigawa Nigerian Eye:
19-year-old boy arrested for allegedly raping minor in Jigawa
19-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor In Jigawa Infotrust News:
19-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor In Jigawa
Rape: 19 year old suspect arrested Republican Nigeria:
Rape: 19 year old suspect arrested


   More Picks
1 Mark Zuckerberg loses $6 Billion after Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram outage which lasted for 6 hours - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian stock market starts October on positive trend, with N15bn gain - iBrand TV, 22 hours ago
3 “Operation Still Water” will address insecurity during Yuletide – GOC - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
4 Alleged N69bn debt: Court fixes Jan. 24 for AMCON’s suit against Jimoh Ibrahim - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
5 September pro-max: Man accuses James Brown of allegedly stealing cash in Cubana days after mocking his colleague, Bobrisky|Video - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Court dismisses Sen. Ndume’s plea, seeking order to discharge him as Maina’s surety - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
7 Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day, 12 hours ago
8 Former Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri confirmed as new Watford boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Nigeria serviced debt with N1.47tn first half 2021 – DMO - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 If I catch this man ehn: Actress Stephanie Linus gushes as husband throws her surprise birthday party - Legit, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info