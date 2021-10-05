Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Costa Rica 2022: Falconets look beyond CAR girls to next round of qualifiers
Prompt News  - Seven-goal winners from the first leg on away ground, Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets feel no pressure as they host their counterparts from the Central African [...]
The post Costa Rica 2022: Falconets look beyond CAR girls to next round of ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Costa Rica 2022: Falconets look beyond CAR girls to next round of qualifiers Vanguard News:
Costa Rica 2022: Falconets look beyond CAR girls to next round of qualifiers
Costa Rica 2022: Falconets look beyond CAR The Nation:
Costa Rica 2022: Falconets look beyond CAR
Costa Rica 2022 qualifiers: Falconets look beyond CAR girls to next round The Sun:
Costa Rica 2022 qualifiers: Falconets look beyond CAR girls to next round
Costa Rica 2022: Falconets look beyond CAR girls to next round of qualifiers The Eagle Online:
Costa Rica 2022: Falconets look beyond CAR girls to next round of qualifiers
Costa Rica 2022: Despite 7 Goals Advantage, Falconets Vow CAR Girls’ll Be Beaten Silly In Lagos News Break:
Costa Rica 2022: Despite 7 Goals Advantage, Falconets Vow CAR Girls’ll Be Beaten Silly In Lagos


   More Picks
1 Hunter and vigilante groups raid kidnappers' den in Kogi, arrest three, rescue 3 abducted children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 “You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
3 Osimhen, Iheanacho expected as 18 players arrive Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Central African Republic - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 “He falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife” — Singer, Brymo calls out Tuface Idibia - Gist Reel, 1 day ago
5 NCC’s Outreach Programme, Campus Conversation, Debuts in Abuja - Naija News, 15 hours ago
6 Gospel Singer, Sinach receives recognition letter from US congresswoman - Page One, 14 hours ago
7 Microfinance bank staff arrested for staging his 'robbery' in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 "In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Sanwo-Olu Signs Administration Of Criminal Justice Law Of Lagos State 2021 - Independent, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info