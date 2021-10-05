Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“When you people are sharing conception testimonies, please add how it actually came about” – Comedian, Twyse
Yaba Left Online  - Popular Nigerian comedian, Ereme Abraham, better known as Twyse, has appealed to couples sharing conception testimonies to also reveal how they got pregnant.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Reduce The Hypocrisy Of Conception Testimonies,” Comedian Twyse Tells Christians Information Nigeria:
“Reduce The Hypocrisy Of Conception Testimonies,” Comedian Twyse Tells Christians
“When you people are sharing conception testimonies, please add how it actually came about” – Comedian, Twyse The Dabigal Blog:
“When you people are sharing conception testimonies, please add how it actually came about” – Comedian, Twyse
“When you people are sharing conception testimonies, please add how it actually came about” – Comedian, Twyse Luci Post:
“When you people are sharing conception testimonies, please add how it actually came about” – Comedian, Twyse
“When you people are sharing conception testimonies, please add how it actually came about” – Comedian, Twyse Naija Parrot:
“When you people are sharing conception testimonies, please add how it actually came about” – Comedian, Twyse
Conception Testimonies: Comedian Twyse airs his views Instablog 9ja:
Conception Testimonies: Comedian Twyse airs his views


   More Picks
1 Mark Zuckerberg loses $6 Billion after Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram outage which lasted for 6 hours - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 FirstBank hosts FinTech Summit 5.0, highlights the impact of open banking on financial inclusion - National Accord, 12 hours ago
3 September pro-max: Man accuses James Brown of allegedly stealing cash in Cubana days after mocking his colleague, Bobrisky|Video - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria serviced debt with N1.47tn first half 2021 – DMO - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 “You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
7 NFF bans visitors to Eagles’ camp as more players arrive - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
8 Hunter and vigilante groups raid kidnappers' den in Kogi, arrest three, rescue 3 abducted children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 180 million telephone lines linked with NIN - The Nation, 10 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s pension fraud hits N157bn — EFCC - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info