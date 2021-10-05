Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s Regulatory Agency, NAFDAC Warns Against Frozen Chicken, Turkey Over Harmful Chemicals
Sahara Reporters  - It was learnt that business owners had been using the chemical substance to preserve poultry products especially frozen chicken and turkey.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Avoid frozen chicken and turkey - NAFDAC tells Nigerians Yaba Left Online:
Avoid frozen chicken and turkey - NAFDAC tells Nigerians
Avoid Smuggled Frozen Chicken, NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Naija Loaded:
Avoid Smuggled Frozen Chicken, NAFDAC Warns Nigerians
NAFDAC To Nigerians: Keep Away From Frozen Chicken, Turkey News Break:
NAFDAC To Nigerians: Keep Away From Frozen Chicken, Turkey
Avoid frozen chicken and turkey – NAFDAC tells Nigerians Naija Parrot:
Avoid frozen chicken and turkey – NAFDAC tells Nigerians
Avoid frozen chicken and turkey - NAFDAC tells Nigerians Luci Post:
Avoid frozen chicken and turkey - NAFDAC tells Nigerians


   More Picks
1 “You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
2 “He falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife” — Singer, Brymo calls out Tuface Idibia - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
3 Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day, 20 hours ago
4 Hunter and vigilante groups raid kidnappers' den in Kogi, arrest three, rescue 3 abducted children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Nigeria serviced debt with N1.47tn first half 2021 – DMO - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 NFF bans visitors to Eagles’ camp as more players arrive - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
7 If my parents gave a f*ck about me they would have hustled - Nigerian man says as he explains why he wants to use his parents for money ritual (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Osimhen, Iheanacho expected as 18 players arrive Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Central African Republic - Legit, 14 hours ago
9 2023: This is not time for you to win election, don’t contest – Saraki tells Nigerian youths - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 Gospel Singer, Sinach receives recognition letter from US congresswoman - Page One, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info