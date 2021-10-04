Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Government Shields Killer Soldiers, Refuses To Prosecute Taraba Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Since 2020
Sahara Reporters  - Four months after the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, took over the case of a suspected Taraba kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala (aka Wadume), and his co-defendants, and dropped charges against his accomplices in the military, ...

3 hours ago
1 Nigerian stock market starts October on positive trend, with N15bn gain - iBrand TV, 21 hours ago
2 “Operation Still Water” will address insecurity during Yuletide – GOC - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
3 Alleged N69bn debt: Court fixes Jan. 24 for AMCON’s suit against Jimoh Ibrahim - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Whitemoney receives N30m cash prize, car, house (PHOTO) - Nigerian Eye, 24 hours ago
5 Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
6 Court dismisses Sen. Ndume’s plea, seeking order to discharge him as Maina’s surety - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Former Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri confirmed as new Watford boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Nigeria serviced debt with N1.47tn first half 2021 – DMO - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day, 11 hours ago
10 NFF bans visitors to Eagles’ camp as more players arrive - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
