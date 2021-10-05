House Member Says Ghana Has Placed Nigerian Lawmakers on Watch list over Buhari’s Statement

|
1
Mark Zuckerberg loses $6 Billion after Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram outage which lasted for 6 hours - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
FirstBank hosts FinTech Summit 5.0, highlights the impact of open banking on financial inclusion - National Accord,
12 hours ago
3
September pro-max: Man accuses James Brown of allegedly stealing cash in Cubana days after mocking his colleague, Bobrisky|Video - Kemi Filani Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day,
17 hours ago
5
Nigeria serviced debt with N1.47tn first half 2021 – DMO - The Punch,
18 hours ago
6
“You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online,
6 hours ago
7
NFF bans visitors to Eagles’ camp as more players arrive - The Guardian,
17 hours ago
8
Hunter and vigilante groups raid kidnappers' den in Kogi, arrest three, rescue 3 abducted children - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
180 million telephone lines linked with NIN - The Nation,
10 hours ago
10
Nigeria’s pension fraud hits N157bn — EFCC - Vanguard News,
12 hours ago