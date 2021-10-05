Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


TRANSFER LATEST!! Real Madrid Reveal When Deal For Mbappe Will Be Completed
News photo Naija Loaded  - Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, has hinted that a deal to bring Kylian Mbappe to the club could be finalised on January 1. Mbappe is currently into the final months of his current PSG deal.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Real Madrid sure of Mbappe deal in January — Perez Vanguard News:
Real Madrid sure of Mbappe deal in January — Perez
We Daily Post:
We'll no longer tolerate your lack of respect - PSG warns Real Madrid
Mbappe Real move in Jan possible -Perez Nigerian Tribune:
Mbappe Real move in Jan possible -Perez
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Provides Update On Mbappe Independent:
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Provides Update On Mbappe
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Clarifies Mbappe Transfer Comments The Will:
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Clarifies Mbappe Transfer Comments
"This is a lack of respect that we cannot tolerate”- PSG warns Real Madrid on Mbappe Oyo Gist:
"This is a lack of respect that we cannot tolerate”- PSG warns Real Madrid on Mbappe
LA LIGA: Real Madrid reveal when Mbappe will sign deal to join Nigerian Eye:
LA LIGA: Real Madrid reveal when Mbappe will sign deal to join


   More Picks
1 If my parents gave a f*ck about me they would have hustled - Nigerian man says as he explains why he wants to use his parents for money ritual (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 "In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
4 Nigeria missing as UK recognises COVID vaccine certificates from over 50 countries - The Nation, 14 hours ago
5 NCC’s Outreach Programme, Campus Conversation, Debuts in Abuja - Naija News, 19 hours ago
6 FG Approves Zero Import Duties For Vessels, Ships Parts - Global Village Extra, 21 hours ago
7 Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 “You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian Barcelona star scores against former club Arsenal in Champions League win, posts 5-star performance - Legit, 3 hours ago
10 Olu of Warri disrobes Ayiri Emami as Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info