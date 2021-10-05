Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG Approves Zero Import Duties For Vessels, Ships Parts
Global Village Extra  - By Ifeanyi Azuka LAGOS(GVE)- As part of efforts to boost indigenous shipping in Nigeria, the Federal Government is concluding plans to grant zero import duties on vessels and ship parts.

19 hours ago
