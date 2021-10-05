Olu of Warri abolishes Ologbotsere title, reduces it to nickname Vanguard News - The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has abolished the traditional title of Ologbotsere in Itsekiri Kingdom, saying that the erstwhile holder of the title should no longer be addressed as such across Itsekiri Kingdom and other parts of the world.



