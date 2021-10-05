Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Olu of Warri abolishes Ologbotsere title, reduces it to nickname
News photo Vanguard News  - The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has abolished the  traditional title of Ologbotsere in Itsekiri Kingdom, saying that the erstwhile holder of the title should no longer  be  addressed as such across Itsekiri Kingdom and other parts of the world.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Olu of Warri abolishes Ologbotsere title The Punch:
Olu of Warri abolishes Ologbotsere title
Ologbotsere Now a ‘Nickname’ as Olu of Warri Abolishes Title This Day:
Ologbotsere Now a ‘Nickname’ as Olu of Warri Abolishes Title
Ologbotsere title: He has no power to sack me, I call him Tsola not Olu of Warri - Chief Ayiri speaks The News Guru:
Ologbotsere title: He has no power to sack me, I call him Tsola not Olu of Warri - Chief Ayiri speaks
Olu of Warri scraps Ologbotsere title MetroStar Nigeria:
Olu of Warri scraps Ologbotsere title
Chief Ayirimi Emani Blows Hot As Olu Of Warri Abolishes Ologbotsere Chieftaincy Title Kanyi Daily:
Chief Ayirimi Emani Blows Hot As Olu Of Warri Abolishes Ologbotsere Chieftaincy Title


   More Picks
1 If my parents gave a f*ck about me they would have hustled - Nigerian man says as he explains why he wants to use his parents for money ritual (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 "In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
4 Nigeria missing as UK recognises COVID vaccine certificates from over 50 countries - The Nation, 14 hours ago
5 NCC’s Outreach Programme, Campus Conversation, Debuts in Abuja - Naija News, 19 hours ago
6 FG Approves Zero Import Duties For Vessels, Ships Parts - Global Village Extra, 21 hours ago
7 Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 “You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian Barcelona star scores against former club Arsenal in Champions League win, posts 5-star performance - Legit, 3 hours ago
10 Olu of Warri disrobes Ayiri Emami as Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info