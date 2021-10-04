Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Olu of Warri disrobes Ayiri Emami as Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Olu of Warri His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse lll has officially announced the disrobing of Chief Ayirimi Emami as Ologbotsere (traditional prime minister) of Warri kingdom.

 

2 hours ago
