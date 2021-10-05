Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Give APC ticket to AbdulRazaq, lose Kwara - Oyedepo warns - P.M. News
PM News  - A chieftain of APC in Kwara, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo warns against allowing Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to run on the party's ticket in 2023.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

