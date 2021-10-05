Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Teachers’ Day: Jubilation as Fayemi presents cars, cash gifts to best teachers
MetroStar Nigeria  - Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday, presented cars, computers, cash and other gift items to teachers adjudged the best in primary, secondary and technical schools in the state.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Teachers’ Day: Fayemi presents cars, cash, other gifts to best teachers Vanguard News:
Teachers’ Day: Fayemi presents cars, cash, other gifts to best teachers
Fayemi presents cars, cash gifts to best teachers in Ekiti The Sun:
Fayemi presents cars, cash gifts to best teachers in Ekiti
Fayemi Splashes Cars, Cash Gifts On Best Teachers In Ekiti Independent:
Fayemi Splashes Cars, Cash Gifts On Best Teachers In Ekiti
Fayemi presents cars, cash, other gifts to Ekiti best teachers - P.M. News PM News:
Fayemi presents cars, cash, other gifts to Ekiti best teachers - P.M. News
Teachers’ Day: Fayemi presents cars, cash, other gifts to best teachers — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Teachers’ Day: Fayemi presents cars, cash, other gifts to best teachers — NEWSVERGE


   More Picks
1 Osimhen, Iheanacho expected as 18 players arrive Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Central African Republic - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 "In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 If my parents gave a f*ck about me they would have hustled - Nigerian man says as he explains why he wants to use his parents for money ritual (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Court fixes Oct. 8 to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against NIS - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
5 NCC’s Outreach Programme, Campus Conversation, Debuts in Abuja - Naija News, 18 hours ago
6 PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
7 “You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
8 Nigerian Barcelona star scores against former club Arsenal in Champions League win, posts 5-star performance - Legit, 2 hours ago
9 Gospel Singer, Sinach receives recognition letter from US congresswoman - Page One, 17 hours ago
10 Microfinance bank staff arrested for staging his 'robbery' in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info