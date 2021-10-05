Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

INEC expresses concern over security threats in Anambra
Vanguard News  - The Independent National Electrical Commission (INEC) has expressed concern over what it described as escalating security threats

9 hours ago
1 “You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
2 “He falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife” — Singer, Brymo calls out Tuface Idibia - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
3 Hunter and vigilante groups raid kidnappers' den in Kogi, arrest three, rescue 3 abducted children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Osimhen, Iheanacho expected as 18 players arrive Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Central African Republic - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria serviced debt with N1.47tn first half 2021 – DMO - The Punch, 24 hours ago
6 Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day, 23 hours ago
7 NFF bans visitors to Eagles’ camp as more players arrive - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 NCC’s Outreach Programme, Campus Conversation, Debuts in Abuja - Naija News, 12 hours ago
9 Gospel Singer, Sinach receives recognition letter from US congresswoman - Page One, 11 hours ago
10 Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
