Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s quick-service restaurant industry gets boost as Bolt launches food delivery service
News photo Champion Newspapers  - To help provide easier access to daily essentials such as food, the one of leading ride-hailing platforms in Africa, Bolt has launched its food delivery service in Nigeria. Bolt Food is the latest category set to offer customers competitively ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria’s quick-service restaurant industry gets boost as Bolt launches food delivery service Business Day:
Nigeria’s quick-service restaurant industry gets boost as Bolt launches food delivery service
Bolt launches Bolt Food Delivery service in Nigeria The Eagle Online:
Bolt launches Bolt Food Delivery service in Nigeria
Bolt Launches Bolt Food Delivery Service In Nigeria Inside Business Nigeria:
Bolt Launches Bolt Food Delivery Service In Nigeria
Bolt launches food delivery service in Nigeria News Verge:
Bolt launches food delivery service in Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Mark Zuckerberg loses $6 Billion after Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram outage which lasted for 6 hours - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 FirstBank hosts FinTech Summit 5.0, highlights the impact of open banking on financial inclusion - National Accord, 11 hours ago
3 September pro-max: Man accuses James Brown of allegedly stealing cash in Cubana days after mocking his colleague, Bobrisky|Video - Kemi Filani Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Restored after Global Outage - This Day, 16 hours ago
5 Nigeria serviced debt with N1.47tn first half 2021 – DMO - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 “You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
7 NFF bans visitors to Eagles’ camp as more players arrive - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
8 180 million telephone lines linked with NIN - The Nation, 8 hours ago
9 2023: This is not time for you to win election, don’t contest – Saraki tells Nigerian youths - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Microfinance bank staff arrested for staging his 'robbery' in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info