Telegram adds 70 million users after Facebook outage
The Punch  - Telegram's founder Pavel Durov said on Tuesday that the encrypted messenger app had added a "record" 70 million users in one day after Facebook was hit by a massive outage.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 "In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
3 Mompha announces he's taking a break from social media for health reason - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Anambra 2021: We can’t use PDP, APC logos on campaign buses because of IPOB - Lawmaker - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria missing as UK recognises COVID vaccine certificates from over 50 countries - The Nation, 22 hours ago
6 Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 NASCO Group Denies Allegations Of Terrorism Financing - Independent, 9 hours ago
8 Thugs beat and almost strip naked female councilor in Rivers state (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 NASCO breaks silence on allegations of sponsorship of Boko Haram, other terrorists in Nigeria - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 PANDORA PAPERS: Inside the secret offshore companies, London properties of NPA chief, Bello-Koko - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
