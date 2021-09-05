Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Brazilian footballer Ribeiro to be charged with attempted murder over referee attack
The Punch
- Brazilian footballer Ribeiro to be charged with attempted murder over referee attack
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Ribeiro Charged With Attempted Murder After Kicking Referee Unconscious In Brazilian League
Independent:
Brazilian Footballer To Be Charged With Attempted Murder After Attack On Referee
The Will:
Footballer Charged With Attempted Murder For Assault On Referee, Contract Terminated
Tori News:
Footballer Charged With Attempted Murder After Kicking Referee In Head
More Picks
1
"In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash -
Premium Times,
11 hours ago
3
Nigeria missing as UK recognises COVID vaccine certificates from over 50 countries -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
4
NCC’s Outreach Programme, Campus Conversation, Debuts in Abuja -
Naija News,
1 day ago
5
Gospel Singer, Sinach receives recognition letter from US congresswoman -
Page One,
23 hours ago
6
Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Olu of Warri disrobes Ayiri Emami as Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Thugs beat and almost strip naked female councilor in Rivers state (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
NASCO breaks silence on allegations of sponsorship of Boko Haram, other terrorists in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
10
NASCO Group Denies Allegations Of Terrorism Financing -
Independent,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...