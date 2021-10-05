Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Mary Remmy Njoku has said that she will prefer to be a Nigerian in her "next life". The Rok Studios DG said that though Nigeria breaks her heart, however she would still prefer to be from this country in another life. See her post below.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian” Mary Remmy Njoku writes Yaba Left Online:
“In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian” Mary Remmy Njoku writes
"In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
"In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes
“In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian” Mary Remmy Njoku writes The Dabigal Blog:
“In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian” Mary Remmy Njoku writes
"In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian - Actress, Mary Remmy Njoku Oyo Gist:
"In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian - Actress, Mary Remmy Njoku
"In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes Paradise News:
"In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes
“I Still Prefer To Be A Nigerian In Next Life” – Mary Remmy Njoku Opens Up Naija on Point:
“I Still Prefer To Be A Nigerian In Next Life” – Mary Remmy Njoku Opens Up
“In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian” Mary Remmy Njoku writes Naija Parrot:
“In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian” Mary Remmy Njoku writes


   More Picks
1 Hunter and vigilante groups raid kidnappers' den in Kogi, arrest three, rescue 3 abducted children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 “You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
3 Osimhen, Iheanacho expected as 18 players arrive Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Central African Republic - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 “He falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife” — Singer, Brymo calls out Tuface Idibia - Gist Reel, 1 day ago
5 NCC’s Outreach Programme, Campus Conversation, Debuts in Abuja - Naija News, 15 hours ago
6 Gospel Singer, Sinach receives recognition letter from US congresswoman - Page One, 14 hours ago
7 Microfinance bank staff arrested for staging his 'robbery' in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 "In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Sanwo-Olu Signs Administration Of Criminal Justice Law Of Lagos State 2021 - Independent, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info