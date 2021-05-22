NCC disqualifies Nigerians below 18 years from getting SIM

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Hunter and vigilante groups raid kidnappers' den in Kogi, arrest three, rescue 3 abducted children - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
2
|
“You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online,
16 hours ago
|
3
|
Osimhen, Iheanacho expected as 18 players arrive Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Central African Republic - Legit,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
“He falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife” — Singer, Brymo calls out Tuface Idibia - Gist Reel,
1 day ago
|
5
|
NCC’s Outreach Programme, Campus Conversation, Debuts in Abuja - Naija News,
15 hours ago
|
6
|
Gospel Singer, Sinach receives recognition letter from US congresswoman - Page One,
14 hours ago
|
7
|
Microfinance bank staff arrested for staging his 'robbery' in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
"In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
10
|
Sanwo-Olu Signs Administration Of Criminal Justice Law Of Lagos State 2021 - Independent,
15 hours ago