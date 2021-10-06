Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu signs law to stop parade of suspects
9 hours ago
Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed an amendment bill into law to stop police officers from doing media parade of criminal suspects in the state. Pulse Nigeria:
Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed an amendment bill into law to stop police officers from doing media parade of criminal suspects in the state.
