Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Sanwo-Olu signs law to stop parade of suspects
The Punch
- Sanwo-Olu signs law to stop parade of suspects
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Sanwo-Olu signs law to stop media parade of suspects
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu Signs Bill Barring Police From Parading Suspects Before Media
Pulse Nigeria:
Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed an amendment bill into law to stop police officers from doing media parade of criminal suspects in the state.
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Gov. Sanwo-Olu Assents To Bill Preventing Police From Parading Suspects
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Sanwo-Olu signs law to stop parade of suspects | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
Osimhen, Iheanacho expected as 18 players arrive Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Central African Republic -
Legit,
22 hours ago
2
NCC’s Outreach Programme, Campus Conversation, Debuts in Abuja -
Naija News,
16 hours ago
3
Hunter and vigilante groups raid kidnappers' den in Kogi, arrest three, rescue 3 abducted children -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
“You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney -
Yaba Left Online,
17 hours ago
5
Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
"In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Gospel Singer, Sinach receives recognition letter from US congresswoman -
Page One,
15 hours ago
8
Microfinance bank staff arrested for staging his 'robbery' in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Ex-wife Of Infamous Former Minister Fani-Kayode, Petitions Senate Over Alleged Threat To Life, Police Harassment -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
10
Olu of Warri disrobes Ayiri Emami as Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
