Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Corruption: Nigerian Senate confirms President’s nominee to anti-graft EFCC board who started school before birth
Global Upfront  - The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of the nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari for Secretary and Board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) including Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad who was said to have started his ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate confirms Buhari’s EFCC board nominee who started school before birth The Punch:
Senate confirms Buhari’s EFCC board nominee who started school before birth
Nigerian Senate Confirms Buhari’s Nominee Who ‘Started’ School Before Birth Reporters Wall:
Nigerian Senate Confirms Buhari’s Nominee Who ‘Started’ School Before Birth
Dee Reporters:
Senate confirms Buhari’s nominee who “started school before birth” as EFCC board member
EFCC Board: Senate Confirms Nominee Who ‘Started’ School Before Birth Infotrust News:
EFCC Board: Senate Confirms Nominee Who ‘Started’ School Before Birth
Senate Confirms Appointment Of EFCC Board Nominee Who Started School Before Birth Global Village Extra:
Senate Confirms Appointment Of EFCC Board Nominee Who Started School Before Birth


   More Picks
1 Hunter and vigilante groups raid kidnappers' den in Kogi, arrest three, rescue 3 abducted children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 “You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
3 Osimhen, Iheanacho expected as 18 players arrive Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Central African Republic - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 “He falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife” — Singer, Brymo calls out Tuface Idibia - Gist Reel, 1 day ago
5 NCC’s Outreach Programme, Campus Conversation, Debuts in Abuja - Naija News, 15 hours ago
6 Gospel Singer, Sinach receives recognition letter from US congresswoman - Page One, 14 hours ago
7 Microfinance bank staff arrested for staging his 'robbery' in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 "In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Sanwo-Olu Signs Administration Of Criminal Justice Law Of Lagos State 2021 - Independent, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info