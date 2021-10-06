Post News
News at a Glance
PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash
Premium Times
- Seven London properties are connected to Ms Oduah - one in her name, two through her Nigerian-incorporated firm, and four secretly through...
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
EXPOSED: How Stella Oduah paid N5 billion cash for London mansions
News Wire NGR:
Pandora Papers: How Senator Stella Oduah allegedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses
PM News:
Nigerians have 10% of choice property in UK: Pandora Papers - P.M. News
Pulse Nigeria:
How Senator Stella Oduah paid N5billion in cash for London houses
Salone:
SHOCKING – : Pandora: How Stella Oduah Secretly Bought ₦5 Billion London Properties With Cash
Online Nigeria:
Pandora: How Stella Oduah Secretly Bought N5 Billion London Properties With Cash
Observers Times:
PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash
Tunde Ednut:
Pandora Papers: How APC’s Stella Oduah Secretly Purchased London Properties Under Jonathan’s Govt
Naija News:
Pandora Papers: How APC’s Stella Oduah Secretly Purchased London Properties Under Jonathan’s Govt
Tori News:
Pandora: How Stella Oduah Secretly Bought N5 Billion London Properties With Cash
More Picks
1
Osimhen, Iheanacho expected as 18 players arrive Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Central African Republic -
Legit,
23 hours ago
2
"In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
If my parents gave a f*ck about me they would have hustled - Nigerian man says as he explains why he wants to use his parents for money ritual (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Court fixes Oct. 8 to hear Odili’s fundamental rights suit against NIS -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
5
NCC’s Outreach Programme, Campus Conversation, Debuts in Abuja -
Naija News,
18 hours ago
6
PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash -
Premium Times,
5 hours ago
7
“You deserve every bit of it” – Liquorose congratulates BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney -
Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
8
Nigerian Barcelona star scores against former club Arsenal in Champions League win, posts 5-star performance -
Legit,
2 hours ago
9
Gospel Singer, Sinach receives recognition letter from US congresswoman -
Page One,
17 hours ago
10
Microfinance bank staff arrested for staging his 'robbery' in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
