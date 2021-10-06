Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Bello hasn’t dropped presidential ambition –Group
News photo Vanguard News  -  Insinuation that Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has jettisoned his presidential ambition for the position of vice-president is a lie from the pit of hell, a group, the Global Alliance of Progressive Professionals (GAP3) has announced.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Bello Hasn’t Dropped Presidential Ambition –Group Independent:
2023: Bello Hasn’t Dropped Presidential Ambition –Group
2023: Yahaya Bello hasn’t dropped presidential ambition | Politics | herald.ng The Herald:
2023: Yahaya Bello hasn’t dropped presidential ambition | Politics | herald.ng
Group reacts to insinuation Gov. Bello has dropped presidential ambition The Eagle Online:
Group reacts to insinuation Gov. Bello has dropped presidential ambition
2023: Bello hasn’t dropped presidential ambition – Group - P.M. News PM News:
2023: Bello hasn’t dropped presidential ambition – Group - P.M. News
2023: Yahaya Bello hasn’t dropped presidential ambition – Group Pulse Nigeria:
2023: Yahaya Bello hasn’t dropped presidential ambition – Group


   More Picks
1 "In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian" Mary Remmy Njoku writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
3 Nigeria missing as UK recognises COVID vaccine certificates from over 50 countries - The Nation, 20 hours ago
4 Two security personnel killed, patrol vehicles burnt as gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Thugs beat and almost strip naked female councilor in Rivers state (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 NASCO breaks silence on allegations of sponsorship of Boko Haram, other terrorists in Nigeria - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
7 NASCO Group Denies Allegations Of Terrorism Financing - Independent, 7 hours ago
8 Nigerian Barcelona star scores against former club Arsenal in Champions League win, posts 5-star performance - Legit, 9 hours ago
9 Mompha announces he's taking a break from social media for health reason - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 90,000 Nigerians Die Of Firewood Smoke Annually – Minister - Leadership, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info