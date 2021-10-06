Post News
Newspapers
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Igbos in diaspora are behind sit-at-home in South-East and not IPOB - South-East Governors
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Governors from the South-East region of the country has said that Igbos in diaspora are behind the sit-at-home order in the region and not the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
South-East leaders declare end to sit-at-home
Vanguard News:
Counter-secessionist groups'll rise in S-East, if...
The Punch:
Counter-secessionist groups may rise in South-East if IPOB doesn’t stop killings –Umahi
Daily Trust:
You’ll be arrested over your children’s action, Umahi warns parents of killers
Premium Times:
South-east governors vow to stop IPOB's sit-at-home order
The Trent:
Southeast Governors Move To End IPOB’s ‘Sit-At-Home’
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Counter-Secessionist Groups Will Rise In South-East If IPOB Doesn’t Stop Killings - Umahi
Nigerian Eye:
Counter-secessionist groups will rise in South-East if IPOB doesn’t stop killings –Gov. Umahi
News Wire NGR:
'Ebonyi has improved since I defected to the APC' - Governor Umahi says
Infotrust News:
Parents Of Killers Will Be Arrested -Governor Umahi Warns
Global Village Extra:
Umahi Warns IPOB To Stop Killings In S'East Or Counter-Secessionist Groups Will Emerge
MetroStar Nigeria:
Umahi’s ex-media aide hails governor for repositioning Ebonyi
More Picks
1
PANDORA PAPERS: How Stella Oduah secretly bought N5billion London properties with cash -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
2
Igbos in diaspora are behind sit-at-home in South-East and not IPOB - South-East Governors -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Senate passes revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) ahead of 2022 budget presentation -
The Herald,
8 hours ago
4
Mompha announces he's taking a break from social media for health reason -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
NASCO Group Denies Allegations Of Terrorism Financing -
Independent,
15 hours ago
6
Thugs beat and almost strip naked female councilor in Rivers state (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Gunmen kidnap female BUK student in Kano, demand N100m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
NASCO breaks silence on allegations of sponsorship of Boko Haram, other terrorists in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
PANDORA PAPERS: Inside the secret offshore companies, London properties of NPA chief, Bello-Koko -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
10
Nigerian Barcelona star scores against former club Arsenal in Champions League win, posts 5-star performance -
Legit,
17 hours ago
